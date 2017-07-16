Paul Felder Leads Assault on UFC Glasgow Fighter Bonuses

HOT OFF THE WIRE

July 16, 2017
The Ultimate Fighting Championship returned to SSE Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland, for the first time in two years on Sunday, where the UFC Fight Night 113 athletes made the most of their opportunities, snatching up $50,000 post-fight bonuses.

Leading the charge on the bonuses was Paul Felder, whose father succumbed to pancreatic cancer just before his son’s fight camp started, as he prepared to fight Scotland’s own Stevie Ray. 

Paul Felder Post-UFC 182Felder paid a poignant tribute to his father by finishing Ray inside of four minutes of the opening round. He also collected one of the Performance of the Night bonuses.

The other Performance of the Night honor went to main eventer Santiago Ponzinibbio, who upset Icelander Gunnar Nelson in the night’s main event.

Nelson rocked Ponzinibbio early, but the Argentinian wasted no time returning the favor, clipping Nelson and putting him on the back foot. Ponzinibbio chased him across the Octagon and dropped Nelson to the canvas for a knockout just 1:22 into the fight.

RELATED > UFC Glasgow: Nelson vs. Ponzinibbio Live Results

The Fight of the Night award went to Fox Sports 1 Preliminary Card openers Danny Henry and Daniel Teymur. Fighting a back-and-forth battle that wowed the crowd, Henry came from behind to score a unanimous decision victory.

Each of the athletes receive a $50,000 bonus in addition to their fight purses.

UFC Fight Night 113 Fighter Bonuses:

  • Fight of the Night: Danny Henry vs. Daniel Teymur
  • Performance of the Night: Paul Felder
  • Performance of the Night: Santiago Ponzinibbio

