Paul Felder Finishes Stevie Ray in Brutal Fashion (UFC Glasgow Fight Highlights)

Paul Felder spoils Stevie Ray’s homecoming with vicious knees and elbows! WHAT. A. FINISH. #UFCGlasgow https://t.co/oqhrYO5JgI — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) July 16, 2017



(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out Paul Felder as he finishes Stevie Ray in brutal fashion at UFC Fight Night 113 on Sunday in Glasgow, Scotland.

