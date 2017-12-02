Paul Felder Drops the Hammer on Charles Oliveira (UFC 218 Fight Highlights)

Paul Felder finishes off Charles Oliveira to close off the #UFC218 prelims! https://t.co/Be7AIrQgdS — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) December 3, 2017

(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out highlights from Paul Felder’s bone-crushing victory over Charles Oliveira at UFC 218 on Saturday at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

The fight promotion next returns to Fresno, Calif., for UFC Fight Night 123, where Cub Swanson and Brian Ortega battle to take the next step toward the UFC featherweight championship. UFC Fight Night 123 takes place on Saturday, Dec. 9.

