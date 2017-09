Paul Daley’s Flying Knee KO of Brennan Ward (Full Fight Video)

(Courtesy of Bellaor MMA)

Look back at Bellator 170 Paul Daley vs. Brennan Ward in it’s entirety at Bellator 170. And don’t miss Paul Daley’s upcoming fight against Lorenz Larkin at Bellator 183.

TRENDING > Michael Bisping: ‘I’ll Drink a Six Pack and Knock Georges St-Pierre Out’

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram