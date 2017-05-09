Paul Daley vs. Rory MacDonald Winner Gets Shot at Bellator Belt

Bellator 179 headliners Paul Daley and Rory MacDonald got some welcome news on Tuesday. They are officially fighting for the promotion’s No. 1 contender slot in the welterweight division.

Bellator president Scott Coker, during a media call on Tuesday, confirmed as much.

“This fight clearly will be for the No.1 contender spot, and (the winner will) fight the winner of Douglas Lima vs. Lorenz Larkin (who fight) in New York on June 24,” said Coker.

Daley and MacDonald headline Bellator 179 on May 19 in London. Welterweight champion Lima puts his belt on the line against Larkin at Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva at Madison Square Garden, the promotion’s second pay-per-view offering.

MacDonald and Larkin will both be competing in their first Bellator bouts on the upcoming fight cards, but they have already served to bolster the bottom line of what is arguably Bellator’s most robust division.

“I think (welterweight) clearly is one of our strongest divisions and I think it’s probably the strongest division out of all the welterweights in any league currently out there,” Coker said.

“You look at the fight between Douglas Lima and Lorenz Larkin in New York, we have other prospects, Michael ‘Venom’ Page, Derek Anderson, we have Paul, we have Rory.”

