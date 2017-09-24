               

HOT OFF THE WIRE
Ovince Saint Preux

featuredOvince Saint Preux Puts Yushin Okami to Sleep in UFC Japan Main Event

Jessica Andrade UFC Japan post-fight

featuredJessica Andrade Bloodies and Batters Claudia Gadelha in UFC Japan Co-Main Event

UFC Japan - Saint Preux vs Okami Live Results

featuredUFC Fight Night 117: Saint Preux vs. Okami Live Results and Fight Stats

Ovince Saint-Preux

featuredMain Event Set, but One Fighter Misses Weight Badly at UFC Fight Night Japan

Paul Daley Lands Bone-Crushing KO at Bellator 183 (FULL Event Fight Highlights)

September 24, 2017
NoNo Comments

(Video courtesy and permission of Bellator MMA)

Bellator 183: Henderson vs. Ptibull took place on Friday, Sept. 23 at SAP Center in San Jose, Calif. Bellator veteran Patricky “Pitbull” Freire took on former UFC lightweight champion Benson Henderson in the night’s main event. It was a hard-fought bout that ended with a narrow verdict.

Paul Daley ended Lorenz Larkin’s night in the co-main event with the patented left-hook for which he’s known.

Other bouts included Roy Nelson’s promotional debut, a big rebound by Aaron Pico in the second bout of his professional career, and Goiti Yamauchi added to his winning streak.

TRENDING > The Colombian Queen Scores Another Viral Head-Kick KO (Highlights)

Bellator 183: Henderson vs. Pitbull Results:

  • Patricky “Pitbull” Freire def. Benson Henderson by split decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Paul Daley def. Lorenz Larkin by KO (punches) at 2:40, R2
  • Roy Nelson def. Javy Ayala by unanimous decision (30-26, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Aaron Pico def. Justin Linn by KO (punch) at 3:45, R1
  • Goiti Yamauchi def. Adam Piccolotti by submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:19, R1

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: Pittsburgh
UFC Fight Night: Japan
UFC 216: Ferguson vs. Lee
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC Fight Night: Sao Paulo
UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre
UFC Fight Night: Virginia
UFC Fight Night: Sydney
UFC Fight Night: China
TUF 26 Finale
UFC 218: Detroit
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26
UFC 219: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA