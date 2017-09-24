Paul Daley Lands Bone-Crushing KO at Bellator 183 (FULL Event Fight Highlights)

Bellator 183: Henderson vs. Ptibull took place on Friday, Sept. 23 at SAP Center in San Jose, Calif. Bellator veteran Patricky “Pitbull” Freire took on former UFC lightweight champion Benson Henderson in the night’s main event. It was a hard-fought bout that ended with a narrow verdict.

Paul Daley ended Lorenz Larkin’s night in the co-main event with the patented left-hook for which he’s known.

Other bouts included Roy Nelson’s promotional debut, a big rebound by Aaron Pico in the second bout of his professional career, and Goiti Yamauchi added to his winning streak.

Bellator 183: Henderson vs. Pitbull Results:

Patricky “Pitbull” Freire def. Benson Henderson by split decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Paul Daley def. Lorenz Larkin by KO (punches) at 2:40, R2

Roy Nelson def. Javy Ayala by unanimous decision (30-26, 29-28, 29-28)

Aaron Pico def. Justin Linn by KO (punch) at 3:45, R1

Goiti Yamauchi def. Adam Piccolotti by submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:19, R1

