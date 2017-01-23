Paul Daley Has Mixed Emotions About Destructive Brennan Ward Knockout

Mixed martial arts is a sporting competition, but it is defined as a “combat sport” for a reason, and victory sometimes comes from devastating actions. That’s how the end came about when Paul Daley knocked out his friend, Brennan Ward, at Bellator 170 on Jan. 21 in Inglewood, Calif.

Having forged a friendship with Ward, Daley relayed that he found it a difficult situation just to fight him.

After rocking Ward with a spinning back elbow and then laying him out with a devastating jumping knee to the face, Daley again fell into a swamp of mixed emotions about the victory.

