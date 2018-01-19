HOT OFF THE WIRE

Paul Daley Bashes Bellator, Promises to Fight Out his Contract and Leave

January 19, 2018
Paul Daley is not happen with Bellator MMA and he’s promising to fight out his contract so he can leave the organization.

On Friday, Daley lashed out at Bellator and CEO Scott Coker over comments made about welterweight prospect Michael “Venom” Page. Daley has been angling to fight Page for quite some time, but the matchup has never come together.

Lately, Page has been exploring a career in boxing in addition to his mixed martial arts ambitions in Bellator but Daley is irate that he’s still being considered a top challenger in the welterweight division without facing top competition to earn that spot.

“Scott Coker talking about Page at the Bellator presser, Bellator are so on [his] ass it’s sickening He hasn’t fought MMA in how long, his last performance in boxing and MMA were terrible,” Daley wrote on Facebook.

“I beat Lorenz Larkin former UFC guy, top 6 when he left the organization by KO and they sweep it under the rug? And then sideline me.”

That’s when Daley proclaimed that he planned on fighting out his current Bellator contract and then exit the promotion for good.

By the sound of things, Daley won’t even entertain a fight against Page if Bellator comes calling to offer him that matchup.

“I’m gonna fight out my contract. THAT MVP Fight WONT BE HAPPENING,” Daley wrote “Under the Bellator banner anyways. So f–k Bellator, 18 more month in this game and two more fights for Bellator and I’m done.”

               

