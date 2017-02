Paul Daley and Rory MacDonald Take Center Stage at Bellator 179 Press Conference (video)

(Courtesy of WHOATV)

Paul Daley will be the Bellator fighter to welcome former UFC welterweight contender Rory MacDonald to the fold. The two took center stage at Tuesday’s Bellator 179 kick-off press conference.

TRENDING > Bellator Takes Another Main Event Hit, Liam McGeary Gets New Opponent

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram