Paul Daley and Michael Page’s In-Crowd Altercation (video)

Paul “Semtex” Daley and Michael “Venom” Page are two of England’s premier mixed martial artists. Though the two have yet to meet in the cage, they met face-to-face following Daley’s loss to Rory MacDonald in the Bellator 179 main event on Saturday night in London.

Though it’s unclear what exactly transpired in there altercation, Daley, after exiting the cage, approached Page, who was sitting the front row. Some onlookers indicated there was a physical interaction between the two, but what is clear, as you can see in the below video courtesy of MMA Fighting’s Chamatkar Sandhu, is that Daley had to be restrained and whisked away through the crowd.

Paul Daley went after Michael Page in the seats, and it was pandemonium following the #Bellator179 main event. More: https://t.co/vTyheLYmb9 pic.twitter.com/rZgRf5lMyF — MMAjunkie (@MMAjunkie) May 20, 2017

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram