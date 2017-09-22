Paul Daley and Lorenz Larkin Nearly Come to Blows at Bellator 183 Weigh-in

Paul Daley and Lorenz Larkin will square off in the flying cage at Bellator 183 on Saturday in San Jose, Calif. The fight is expected to determine which man remains relevant in the hunt for a welterweight title shot.

Only, the fight almost didn’t make it to the cage.

At Friday’s weigh-in, when the fighters faced off in front the cameras, words were said and Daley and Larkin lunged at each other, having to be forcefully separated before the fight took place on the stage instead of in the cage.

