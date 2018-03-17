Paul Craig Pulls Off a Miracle Comeback (UFC London Results & Highlights)

Body kick from Ankalaev hurts Craig in round 1! #UFCLondon pic.twitter.com/vtXcuSrgeM — UFC (@ufc) March 17, 2018

Ankalaev comes out with some HEAT in round 3! Craig is hurt! #UFCLondon pic.twitter.com/UV0zersgsC — UFC (@ufc) March 17, 2018

OH MY!!!!@PCraigMMA pulls off the MIRACLE upset in the final 5 seconds and gets the submission victory!! WOW!!! #UFCLondon pic.twitter.com/iQ6en9TokC — UFC (@ufc) March 17, 2018

(Video courtesy of UFC)

Check out highlights from Paul Craig’s miraculous comeback win over Magomed Ankalaev at UFC Fight Night 127 on Saturday in London.

Though UFC London flew somewhat under the radar, the MMA juggernaut next returns with a monster fight card for UFC 223 on April 7 in Brooklyn, N.Y. The UFC 223 headliner features interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson squaring off with undefeated Khabib Nurmagomedov for the undisputed lightweight title, as well as UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas putting her newly minted belt on the line against the woman she took it from, Joanna Jedrzejczyk. The fight card also features two lightweights battling it out in an effort to get into contention, as top ranked 155-pounders Michael Chiesa and Anthony Pettis meet on the UFC 223 main card.

