Patricky Pitbull And Derek Campos Rematch Headlines Bellator 181

April 26, 2017
Bellator MMA is returning to WinStar World Casino and Resort in Thackerville, Okla. with a lightweight main event pitting Patricky “Pitbull” Freire (17-8) against Derek Campos (18-6) on Friday, July 14.

The event will be broadcast live and free on SPIKE, while preliminary action will stream on Bellator.com and the Bellator Mobile App. Tickets for Bellator 181: Pitbull vs. Campos 2 go on sale this Friday, April 28.

Additional main and preliminary card bouts will be announced in the coming weeks.

Hailing from Rio Grande Do Norte, Brazil, the eldest of the “Pitbull” brothers steps inside the Bellator cage for the18th time in his professional career. Patricky Freire will be looking to build on an impressive start to his 2017 campaign, following a second-round finish of Josh Thomson at Bellator 172. Having won seven of his last 10 bouts, “Pitbull” is on a fierce path that has firmly established himself as a contender for the 155-pound belt. With 11 of his 12 career finishes coming by way of knockout, including each of his seven in Bellator, the 31-year-old Brazilian phenom hopes to add to that total and once again defeat Campos in the evening’s main event.

Similar to “Pitbull,” Campos has started off his 2017 season on the right foot, earning a pivotal win over Derek Anderson at Bellator 170 earlier this year. Fighting out of Lubbock, Texas, “The Stallion” will enter the Bellator cage for the 12th time. Having won nine of his last 12 contests, Campos hopes to continue his recent success and avenge his earlier loss to “Pitbull” over three years ago at Bellator 117. Campos will also enter the bout riding a three-fight winning streak, which includes impressive victories over Melvin Guillard and Anderson.

Bellator 181: Pitbull vs. Campos 2 Main Card:

  • Lightweight Main Event: Patricky “Pitbull” (17-8) vs. Derek Campos (18-6)

