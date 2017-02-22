HOT OFF THE WIRE
Derrick Lewis

featuredDerrick Lewis Knocks Travis Browne Out (UFC Halifax Results)

UFC Halifax Lewis vs Browne Live Results

featuredUFC Fight Night 105: Lewis vs. Browne Live Results and Fight Stats

Fedor Emelianenko

featuredFedor vs. Matt Mitrione Bellator Bout Canceled

Georges St-Pierre

featuredDana White Confirms Georges St-Pierre Has Signed for UFC Return

Patricky Freire Tops Bellator 172 Fighter Salaries

February 22, 2017
1 Comment

The planned Bellator 172 main event between Fedor Emelianenko and Matt Mitrione was canceled last-minute due to a Mitrione medical condition, but that didn’t stop the event from moving forward.

The lightweight co-main event bout between Patricky Freire and Josh Thomson was moved to headlining status. Freire made the most of the opportunity, knocking Thomson out early in the second round.

Not only did Freire top the revised fight card and Thomson, he also topped the disclosed fighter payroll, taking home an $80,000 payday for his victory.

Following close behind were Cheick Kongo, who netted $75,000 for his win over Oli Thompson, and Josh Koscheck. Despite losing his long-awaited Bellator debut, Koscheck also received a $75,000 payday.

The California State Athletic Commission released the Bellator 172 disclosed fighter purses to MMAWeekly.com. 

TRENDING > Liam McGeary Gets Second Bellator 173 Opponent Change in 48 Hours

Although the Emelianenko vs. Mitrione fight was canceled due to a medical emergency – Mitrione developed kidney stones – after both fighters had already weighed in, it was unclear if either was paid his show money for the fight. Neither Bellator nor the CSAC responded to requests for clarification on the pay for the canceled fight.

Bellator 172 took place on Saturday, Feb. 18, at the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif

Bellator 172: Fedor vs. Mitrione Fighter Salaries

  • Patricky Freire: $80,000 (includes $40,000 win bonus) def. Josh Thomson ($10,000)
  • Cheick Kongo: $75,000 (no win bonus) def. Oli Thompson ($25,000)
  • Anatoly Tokov: $20,000 (includes $10,000 win bonus) def. Kiko France: $12,000
  • Veta Arteaga: $12,000 (includes $6,000 win bonus) def. Brooke Mayo $8,000
  • Mauricio Alonso: $20,000 (includes $10,000 win bonus) def. Josh Koscheck: $75,000
  • Nikko Jackson: $2,000 (includes $1,000 win bonus) def. Cesar Gonzalez $1,000
  • J.J. Okanaovich: $3,000 (includes $1,500 win bonus) def. Zach Andrews: $1,500
  • James Terry: $6,000 (includes $3,000 win bonus) def. J.C. Llamas: $2,500
  • Gaston Bolanos: $4,000 (no win bonus) def. Abner Perez: $1,000
  • Martin Sano: $2,000 vs. Diego Herzog: $2,500 – ruled a majority draw
  • Justin Tenedora: $2,000 (includes $1,000 win bonus) def. Roque Reyes: $1,000
  • Juan Cardenas: $2,000 (includes $1,000 win bonus) def. Luis Vargas: $1,000
  • Jeremy Murphy: $2,400 (includes $1,200 win bonus) def. Matt Ramirez: $1,800
  • Abraham Vaesau: $2,000 (includes $1,000 win bonus) def. Dominic Sumner: $1,000
  • Bobby Escalanate: $2,000 (includes $1,000 win bonus) def. Anthony Do:  $1,500

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Justin Harrington Plans to ‘Unleash Hel...

Feb 22, 20171 Comment75 Views

Justin Harrington takes on one time training partner Justin Erosa on February 25 in Tacoma, Washington in a 155-pound championship main event at CageSport 44.

Germaine de Randamie: Holly...

Germaine de Randamie feels Holly Holm deserves a rematch

Feb 22, 2017
Terry Etim

UFC Veteran Terry Etim in S...

UFC veteran Terry Etim was injured on Wednesday after

Feb 22, 2017

Adam Townsend Believes Road...

For his first fight of 2017, Adam Townsend makes

Feb 22, 2017

  • I profited 104,000 thousand dollars in 2016 by doing an online job from my house and I did that by wo­rking part-time f­­o­­r few h /day. I used a money making model I came across from this website i found online and I am thrilled that i was able to make such great money. It’s very user-friendly a­n­d I’m so grateful that I found out about this. Here is what i do… please visit my account for webpage

               

Newest Polls

MMAWeekly Featured Videos


Subscribe to MMAWeeklyVideos on YouTube

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 104: Houston
UFC 208: Brooklyn
Bellator 172: Fedor vs. Mitrione
UFC Fight Night 105: Halifax
UFC Fight Night Las Vegas - CANCELED
UFC 209: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 106: Brazil
UFC Fight Night 107: London
UFC PPV in Anaheim (Aug. 5)
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA