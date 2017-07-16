Patrick Cummins vs. Gian Villante: UFC on FOX 25 Road to the Octagon

In Boca Raton, Florida former 2-time US National wrestler Patrick Cummins reflects on his remarkable path to the UFC and hones his skills for a run at the 205-pound belt. Meanwhile in the Empire State, following a successful football career at Hofstra University, Gian Villante furthers his credentials as a bonafide contender in Long Island while training alongside Weidman. Cummins faces Villante on Saturday, July 22 at UFC on FOX 25 in Long Island.

