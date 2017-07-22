Patrick Cummins Survives to Decision Gian Villante (UFC on FOX 25 Results)

HOT OFF THE WIRE
July 22, 2017
No. 12 ranked light heavyweight Patrick Cummins overcame adversity to defeat No. 13 ranked Gian Villante on the UFC on FOX 25 main card on Saturday. Patrick Cummins at UFC 170

Cummins was staggered by a right hand by Villante in the early going of the opening round. He immediately tried to get the fight to the ground but was unable to ground the New York native.  During a clinch midway through the round, Villante and Cummins clashed heads opening up a gash on the side of Cummins head.

In the second frame, Cummins turned up the pressure and pressed forward.  He started beating Villante to the punch during the exchanges and fought his way back.  Headed into the final round, Villante’s corner urged him to pick up the pace.   

RELATED > UFC on FOX 25: Weidman vs. Gastelum Live Results & Fight Stats

Villante did just that and staggered Cummins with a right hand early in the final frame.  Cummins was on shaky legs but kept firing back.  He outworked a fatigued Villante.  After fifteen minutes of back and forth fighting, Cummins was declared the winner by split decision.  The scorecards read 29-28, 28-29, and 29-28. 

With the win, Cummins improved his record to 10-4.  He’s now on a two-fight winning streak and will likely face a top ten ranked opponent is his next outing. 

