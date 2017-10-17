Patrick Cummins Declares He’s Pulling Out of UFC 217

Patrick Cummins is apparently pulling the plug on UFC 217.

Though promotion officials have yet to comment, Cummins on Tuesday tweeted that he would not be able to fight Corey Anderson at UFC 217 on Nov. 4 in New York as planned.

Alongside a photo showing a grotesquely swollen right foot, Cummins said that he had a bad staph infection that would apparently force him off of the UFC 217 fight card.

“IV antibiotics aren’t killing my mutant staph infection,” he wrote. “UFC 217 isn’t happening for me. Sorry everyone.”

Cummins has yet to say what his doctor’s diagnosis for a return is, but one sideline doctor weighed in almost immediately, claiming that it was too soon for Cummins to pull out of the fight. That sideline doc was Anderson, his scheduled opponent.

“How do YOU call it quits so far out from fight night? There’s still 3 weeks til fight night… And I’ve had staph before. Cut that (expletive) open, drain it, take your meds, take a couple rest days to elevate the leg, and you’ll be good by Saturday,” Anderson wrote on Instagram.

“You called me out in 2014 and I’ve been waiting for our time to come ever since. There’s still plenty of time til the dance. I got my best outfit, my family’s tickets, and my friends are all looking forward to it. I hope to see you on the floor.”

TRENDING > Khabib Nurmagomedov Trying to Block Conor McGregor vs. Tony Ferguson

Cummins appears to have already ruled himself out of the fight, but we’ll have to wait for an official response from the UFC before any definitive determination is made.

UFC 217 is a massive event for the promotion. It is topped by three title fights. Georges St-Pierre is slated to challenge Michael Bisping for the middleweight champion in the headliner, while Cody Garbrandt puts his bantamweight belt on the line against TJ Dillashaw in the co-main event. The card also features strawweight titleholder Joanna Jedrzejczyk defending for the sixth time when she meets Rose Namajunas.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram