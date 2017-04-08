Patrick Cote Announces Retirement in the UFC 210 Octagon

HOT OFF THE WIRE

April 8, 2017
Patrick Cote entered the Octagon opposite Tito Ortiz in 2004 as a light heavyweight. He exited it for the final time at UFC 210 on Saturday night in Buffalo, N.Y., opposite Thiago Alves as a welterweight. 

“That was the plan from the beginning, win or lose, that would be my last fight,” Cote said after losing a three-round decision to Alves and dropping his gloves in the center of the Octagon.

Cote began his professional career 15 years ago, amassing an overall record of 23-11, having been a champion in Canada and challenged Anderson Silva for the UFC middleweight belt in 2008.

RELATED > Thiago Alves Retires Patrick Cote (UFC 210 Results)

 

(Courtesy of UFC)

