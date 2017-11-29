               

HOT OFF THE WIRE

hot-sauce-featuredPaige VanZant Wants Her Own Cooking Show

hot-sauce-featuredConor McGregor More Likely Than Vladimir Putin or Barack Obama to be Time’s Person of the Year

Kelvin Gastelum UFC 200 weigh-in

hot-sauce-featuredFighters React to Kelvin Gastelum’s KO of Michael Bisping

Georges St-Pierre at Montreal Canadiens Game

hot-sauce-featuredGeorges St-Pierre Gets Raucous Ovation at Montreal Canadiens Game (Video)

Paige VanZant Wants Her Own Cooking Show

November 29, 2017
NoNo Comments

UFC women’s flyweight Paige VanZant has enjoyed opportunities outside of the fight game due to her popularity. She appeared on Dancing with the Stars and The Food Network’s Chopped. She became a Chopped Champion in March after appearing on the “Star Power: Culinary Muscle” episode.

Paige VanZant UFC Womens PanelVanZant cooked Thanksgiving dinner for her family this year and hopes to land a cooking show after her fighting career ends. The 23-year-old enjoys the culinary arts and plans to bring her cooking talents to a television near you.

“I am a Chopped Champion, so I love cooking. I did all the cooking and it turned out amazing,” VanZant told The MMA Hour about her Thanksgiving dinner.

TRENDING > Joanna Jedrzejczyk Promises to Become Champion Again: ‘I’m Still Running This Division’

“I’m hoping to turn my passion for cooking eventually into my own cooking show. That’s the plan, the next venture,” she said. 

“12 Gauge” is a natural in front of the camera and apparently has championship skills inside the kitchen.  Watch out Bobby Flay. 

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: Sydney
UFC Fight Night: China
TUF 26 Finale
UFC 218: Detroit
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26: Winnipeg
UFC 219: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: St. Louis
UFC 220: Boston
UFC on FOX 27: Charlotte
UFC Fight Night: Belém
UFC 221: Perth
UFC Fight Night: Austin
UFC on FOX 28: Orlando
UFC 222: Pasadena
UFC Fight Night 127: London

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA