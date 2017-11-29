Paige VanZant Wants Her Own Cooking Show

UFC women’s flyweight Paige VanZant has enjoyed opportunities outside of the fight game due to her popularity. She appeared on Dancing with the Stars and The Food Network’s Chopped. She became a Chopped Champion in March after appearing on the “Star Power: Culinary Muscle” episode.

VanZant cooked Thanksgiving dinner for her family this year and hopes to land a cooking show after her fighting career ends. The 23-year-old enjoys the culinary arts and plans to bring her cooking talents to a television near you.

“I am a Chopped Champion, so I love cooking. I did all the cooking and it turned out amazing,” VanZant told The MMA Hour about her Thanksgiving dinner.

“I’m hoping to turn my passion for cooking eventually into my own cooking show. That’s the plan, the next venture,” she said.

“12 Gauge” is a natural in front of the camera and apparently has championship skills inside the kitchen. Watch out Bobby Flay.

