Paige VanZant vs. Jessica Eye Scrapped from UFC 216

UFC 216 is down one marquee fight on the main card.

Due to an injury suffered by Paige VanZant, the flyweight matchup against Jessica Eye has been scrapped from the event taking place next weekend in Las Vegas.

According to sources close to the situation, VanZant suffered an injury in training that will keep her sidelined for several weeksand the UFC has opted to pull Eye from the card without a replacement opponent being sought.

UFC officials confirmed the news on Monday following an initial report from MMAFighting.

It’s unfortunate timing for everybody involved considering this was VanZant’s first fight back as a flyweight following her loss to Michelle Waterson last December. It’s even more disappointing for Eye, who has now been forced to the sidelines for her past two scheduled bouts after Aspen Ladd had to drop out of their fight back in July when she fell ill just hours ahead of the event.

Eye was also anxious to stake her claim in the flyweight division where she was ranked as one of the top 125-pound fighters in the world before signing with the UFC and moving to the bantamweight division.

While the UFC has made no official statement regarding the fight, it’s possible that VanZant vs. Eye is rebooked for a later date but nothing has been decided at this point.

As of now, UFC 216 will move forward with 12 total fights but there’s no word yet on which bout will move to the main card to replace Eye vs. VanZant.

