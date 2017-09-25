               

HOT OFF THE WIRE
Ovince Saint Preux

featuredOvince Saint Preux Puts Yushin Okami to Sleep in UFC Japan Main Event

Jessica Andrade UFC Japan post-fight

featuredJessica Andrade Bloodies and Batters Claudia Gadelha in UFC Japan Co-Main Event

UFC Japan - Saint Preux vs Okami Live Results

featuredUFC Fight Night 117: Saint Preux vs. Okami Live Results and Fight Stats

Ovince Saint-Preux

featuredMain Event Set, but One Fighter Misses Weight Badly at UFC Fight Night Japan

Paige VanZant vs. Jessica Eye Scrapped from UFC 216

September 25, 2017
NoNo Comments

UFC 216 is down one marquee fight on the main card.

Due to an injury suffered by Paige VanZant, the flyweight matchup against Jessica Eye has been scrapped from the event taking place next weekend in Las Vegas.

According to sources close to the situation, VanZant suffered an injury in training that will keep her sidelined for several weeksand the UFC has opted to pull Eye from the card without a replacement opponent being sought.

UFC officials confirmed the news on Monday following an initial report from MMAFighting.

It’s unfortunate timing for everybody involved considering this was VanZant’s first fight back as a flyweight following her loss to Michelle Waterson last December. It’s even more disappointing for Eye, who has now been forced to the sidelines for her past two scheduled bouts after Aspen Ladd had to drop out of their fight back in July when she fell ill just hours ahead of the event.

Eye was also anxious to stake her claim in the flyweight division where she was ranked as one of the top 125-pound fighters in the world before signing with the UFC and moving to the bantamweight division.

While the UFC has made no official statement regarding the fight, it’s possible that VanZant vs. Eye is rebooked for a later date but nothing has been decided at this point.

As of now, UFC 216 will move forward with 12 total fights but there’s no word yet on which bout will move to the main card to replace Eye vs. VanZant.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: Pittsburgh
UFC Fight Night: Japan
UFC 216: Ferguson vs. Lee
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC Fight Night: Sao Paulo
UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre
UFC Fight Night: Virginia
UFC Fight Night: Sydney
UFC Fight Night: China
TUF 26 Finale
UFC 218: Detroit
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26
UFC 219: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA