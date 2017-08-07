Paige VanZant vs. Jessica Eye at Flyweight In the Works for UFC 216

Paige VanZant is apparently ready to make her return to the Octagon but it appears she’s changing divisions.

VanZant is expected to meet Jessica Eye in a matchup at 125 pounds at UFC 216 scheduled on Oct. 6 in Las Vegas.

Verbal agreements are in place according to an initial report on the fight from FloCombat.com.

The UFC will officially launch the women’s flyweight division on Aug. 30 with the new season of “The Ultimate Fighter” with the winner of that tournament being crowned champion in December.

VanZant is expected to move up to 125 pounds following a tough weight cut in her last fight against Michelle Waterson from Dec. 2016 where she suffered a first round submission loss.

Eye has also longed for the UFC to create a women’s flyweight division after she was ranked as the top 125-pound fighter in the world before moving to the UFC to compete in the bantamweight division.

As of now, several fights have been confirmed for UFC 216 in October but the event is still without an main event as of now. The card will take place on Oct. 6 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram