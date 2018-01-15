Paige VanZant Shows Off Broken Arm Suffered In First Round Against Jessica-Rose Clark

Paige VanZant fought the majority of her bout against Jessica-Rose Clark with only one arm.

In between rounds on Sunday night, VanZant was heard telling her corner that she suffered a broken arm following the first round. At the conclusion of the fight, VanZant grabbed her right arm as she visibly winced in pain after gutting through a three round battle that she ended up losing by unanimous decision.

Afterwards, VanZant was taken to a local hospital for treatment where she posted a photo of her x-ray that showed the broken bone she suffered in the fight.

Well… I broke my arm in the first! I was able to finish the fight but as you can see, had a hard recovering and throwing my right. I’ll be back better and stronger than ever! ??? it’s all apart of the fight game. God had other plans for me. ?? darn spinning back fist. pic.twitter.com/v5DhSv5YxD — Paige VanZant (@PaigeVanzantUFC) January 15, 2018

It’s an unfortunate turn of circumstances for VanZant, who was making her debut at 125 pounds on Sunday night but came up short against Clark and will now likely be sidelined for a couple of months due to the broken arm.

And that’s the shot that broke my arm lol @missjessyjess you got a hard head girl!! Congrats tonight. Tough as nails https://t.co/khKxLO1ugB — Paige VanZant (@PaigeVanzantUFC) January 15, 2018