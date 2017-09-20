Paige VanZant Reveals Title and Cover for Her New Book Due Out in 2018

Paige VanZant will release her first book in 2018 and she’s finally revealed the title and the cover for her upcoming autobiography.

The book will be titled “Rise: Surviving the Fight of My Life”, which documents VanZant’s struggles with bullying growing up and how she eventually overcame it when she discovered mixed martial arts.

VanZant first addressed the turmoil she faced as a child when she appeared on “Dancing with the Stars” last year and that prompted her to begin working on the book that will be released on April 10, 2018.

VanZant also showed off the cover for her upcoming book.

I’m so happy to share the jacket for my book, RISE, which will be coming out next April. I can’t wait for you all to read it! You can read more and preorder now at bit.ly/risevanzant Link in bio! A post shared by Paige VanZant (@paigevanzantufc) on Sep 19, 2017 at 1:31pm PDT

The description of the book being published by Hachette Books was also unveiled on Tuesday.

“Paige VanZant is a rising Mixed Martial Arts star in the UFC’s women’s strawweight division and holds a reputation for her ability to defeat obstacles and brutal fights in and out of the octagon. Long before she was a fighting champion and household name winning over fans on Dancing with the Stars with her beauty, strength, and infectiously bold personality, Paige struggled with her self-esteem.

On “Dancing with the Stars”, Paige won hearts when she opened up for the first time about being bullied but there is so much more that she hasn’t shared until now. The journey that brought Paige to the UFC is a stunning story of overcoming tragedy and finding the strength and skills to defend oneself in the face of evil. Within the pages of Rise is a girl who was so severely bullied in highschool she had garbage thrown on her, so tortured she had to move hometowns. She sought refuge but nothing worked until one day, feeling spiritually broken and emotionally shattered, she visited her dad at his gym, and everything changed: she decided to fight back. She became Paige VanZant, a bone-breaking, head-smashing competitor and world renowned fighter.

Rise is the moving and inspiring journey of a woman who is not only one of the toughest fighters in the world, but also a beloved symbol of strength.”

VanZant authored the book herself with a publisher coming on board not long after she was finished with “Dancing with the Stars”. The book will hit stores next year.

VanZant will make her return to action in October when she makes her flyweight debut against Jessica Eye at UFC 216 in Las Vegas.

