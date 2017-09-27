Paige VanZant Reveals Numerous Injuries, Illnesses After UFC 216 Withdrawal

Paige VanZant wanted to fight next weekend at UFC 216 but instead it appears she’ll be laid up in bed trying to recover from any number of ailments that struck her recently.

VanZant was scheduled to face Jessica Eye on the card taking place next weekend in Las Vegas, but she was forced to pull out of the contest earlier this week.

The fight was expected to serve as VanZant’s first in the newly minted UFC women’s flyweight division.

Unfortunately a back injury knocked VanZant out of the fight, but it turns out she was dealing with far more than just that when it came time to make the call that she could no longer compete next weekend.