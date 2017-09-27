Paige VanZant Reveals Numerous Injuries, Illnesses After UFC 216 Withdrawal

Paige VanZant wanted to fight next weekend at UFC 216 but instead it appears she’ll be laid up in bed trying to recover from any number of ailments that struck her recently.
VanZant was scheduled to face Jessica Eye on the card taking place next weekend in Las Vegas, but she was forced to pull out of the contest earlier this week.
The fight was expected to serve as VanZant’s first in the newly minted UFC women’s flyweight division.
Unfortunately a back injury knocked VanZant out of the fight, but it turns out she was dealing with far more than just that when it came time to make the call that she could no longer compete next weekend.
When it rains it pours. Herniated disc, double ear infection, sinus infection, pink eye and ringworm all right now!
Obviously the back injury was the major problem that forced VanZant out of her fight with Eye and that will keep her out of training for a few weeks while she recovers.
Of course it doesn’t help matters much that she was stricken with so many other issues on top of her back injury as VanZant looks to return to action before the end of the year.
The former “Dancing with the Stars” runner up hasn’t competed since last December when she suffered a submission loss to Michelle Waterson in Sacramento.
If all goes well with her recovery, VanZant still hopes to book a fight before 2017 is over but there’s no word whether she’ll still face Eye or get a new opponent once she’s healthy enough to return.