Paige VanZant Looking to ‘Make Her Stamp in the Flyweight Division’ at UFC St. Louis

(Courtesy of UFC)

Paige VanZant is looking forward to making her mark on the new flyweight division when she faces off against Jessica-Rose Clark at UFC Fight Night St. Louis.

TRENDING > Max Holloway Opens as Heavy UFC 222 Betting Favorite Over Frankie Edgar

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Sunday for UFC Fight Night 124: Stephens vs. Choi Full Results and Live Fight Stats.

While VanZant is looking forward to her flyweight debut in the Octagon opposite Clark, Jeremy Stephens and Dooho Choi meet in a pivotal featherweight bout in the night’s headliner. In the UFC Fight Night 124 co-main event, former UFC light heavyweight champion Vitor Belfort heads into the twilight of his career, looking to put together one last winning streak. He’ll have to be on point though, as he squares off with The Ultimate Fighter 11 Finalist Uriah Hall.