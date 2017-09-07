Paige VanZant: ‘I Was Killing Myself for This Sport’ to Making Weight

HOT OFF THE WIRE

September 7, 2017
Paige VanZant returns to the Octagon on October 7 on the UFC 216 main card against Jessica Eye in a women’s flyweight bout. VanZant will be making her 125-pound debut and explained why she’s moving up a weight class.

“I don’t think people realize how heavy I walk around at. My last three fights I’m cutting from 137 to make 115, so it’s a big cut for me. I’m a lot heavier than people realize,” she said while appearing on The MMA Hour.

Paige VanZantMaking weight was putting the 23-year-old’s health in danger and hurting her performances.  Prior to her last couple of weigh-ins, VanZant had passed out while trying to shed pounds. 

“I was honestly killing myself for this sport. In my last, I want to say two fights or three fights, I’ve passed out in my bathroom. This last one I passed out; I had the doctors almost not clear me for the fight,” she said.

“I was putting myself through an eating disorder to make weight, and it became not fun for me anymore. I hated the process,” added VanZant.  “It’s not worth hurting myself physically for a sport. I think everyone on my team decided that it was time for me to move up because my body isn’t meant to be that small. It’s just not.”

Now that she’s not killing herself to make 115 pounds, VanZant is back to loving what she does and believes it will show on Oct. 7 in Las Vegas. 

“I love what I do and the weight cut was making me hate it. Now I’m back to loving every second of it,” she said.  “It was time for me to move up.”

