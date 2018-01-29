HOT OFF THE WIRE
Paige VanZant Announces Engagement

January 29, 2018
NoNo Comments

Paige VanZant has been through some difficult times recently in her UFC career, but she can surely take solace in the fact that her personal life is blooming.

VanZant on Sunday announced that she said yes!

She said yes to fellow mixed martial arts fighter Austin Vanderford’s marriage proposal. 

It’s a bright spot in what has been a difficult stretch for VanZant in the UFC Octagon. She is 1-3 in her four most recent trips to the cage. 

Though she moved up to 125 pounds in her latest bout, VanZant couldn’t get the better of Jessica-Rose Clark. VanZant not only lost a three-round unanimous decision to Clark, she also broke her right arm when she cracked it across Clark’s skull.

Currently sitting on the sidelines, VanZant can now focus on something besides letting her arm heal.

I said yes!! ? @austinv170mma

A post shared by Paige VanZant (@paigevanzantufc) on

               

