Ovince Saint Preux Turns Out Yushin Okami’s Lights (UFC Japan Fight Highlights)

King OSP! Ovince Saint Preux with the light work vs. Yushin Okami! #UFCJapan https://t.co/snaS9tGqc7 — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) September 23, 2017

Check out highlights from Ovince Saint Preux putting Yushin Okami’s lights out with his record-setting third Von Flue choke at UFC Fight Night 117 on Friday in Japan. UFC Fight Night 117 took place on Friday, Sept. 22, at Saitama Super Arena.

The fight promotion next heads home to Las Vegas for UFC 216 on Oct. 7, as Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee square off for the interim UFC lightweight title. In the co-main event, Demetrious Johnson attempts his record-setting 11th title defense when he puts his flyweight belt on the line against Ray Borg.

