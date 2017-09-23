Ovince Saint Preux Still Hunting Shogun Rua

               

September 23, 2017
(Courtesy of UFC)

Ovince Saint Preux was looking forward to his showdown with Mauricio “Shogun” Rua at UFC Fight Night 117 on Friday in Saitama Super Arena in Japan. 

Saint Preux was a big fan of Pride FC, where he watched Shogun, along with numerous other legends of the sport, fight in Saitama Super Arena. It was a life goal to fight there.

He still fought in Tokyo, but Saint Preux faced late replacement Yushin Okami instead of Shogun, who had to drop out of the fight because of a knee injury. 

Saint Preux realized his dream of fighting at Saitama, but he is still chasing Shogun.

