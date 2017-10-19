               

HOT OFF THE WIRE
Jon Jones UFC Kickoff

featuredDana White is No Longer Invested in Jon Jones

Georges St-Pierre at UFC 124

featuredDana White Doesn’t Believe Georges St-Pierre Would Retire After a Loss at UFC 217

Dana White and Ronda Rousey

featuredDana White: Ronda Rousey Doesn’t Get Enough Credit

featuredDana White Lays Out a Path to Conor McGregor vs. Georges St-Pierre

Ovince Saint-Preux Now Faces Corey Anderson at UFC 217 in New York

October 19, 2017
NoNo Comments

Patrick Cummins was forced to drop out of UFC 217 after suffering a staph infection in training for the upcoming card in New York on Nov. 4.

In his place, former title contender Ovince Saint-Preux will step up to face Corey Anderson as part of the preliminary card from Madison Square Garden.

UFC officials announced the new pairing on Thursday.

Saint-Preux has been champing at the bit for another fight after he dispatched late replacement Yushin Okami by first round Von Flue choke in Japan in September.

Now the former University of Tennessee football player will seek his third win in a row as he takes on Anderson, who is returning to action for the first time since suffering a knockout loss to Jimi Manuwa in March.

UFC 217 will be headlined by a middleweight title fight as Michael Bisping welcomes Georges St-Pierre back to the Octagon after four years away.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: Gdansk
UFC Fight Night: Sao Paulo
UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre
UFC Fight Night: Virginia
UFC Fight Night: Sydney
UFC Fight Night: China
TUF 26 Finale
UFC 218: Detroit
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26
UFC 219: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA