Ovince Saint-Preux Now Faces Corey Anderson at UFC 217 in New York

Patrick Cummins was forced to drop out of UFC 217 after suffering a staph infection in training for the upcoming card in New York on Nov. 4.

In his place, former title contender Ovince Saint-Preux will step up to face Corey Anderson as part of the preliminary card from Madison Square Garden.

UFC officials announced the new pairing on Thursday.

Fight News update!! Ovince VON FLUE replaces Cummins, will take on Corey Anderson at #UFC217 @TheGarden! pic.twitter.com/oh2Xysrav3 — UFC (@ufc) October 19, 2017

Saint-Preux has been champing at the bit for another fight after he dispatched late replacement Yushin Okami by first round Von Flue choke in Japan in September.

Now the former University of Tennessee football player will seek his third win in a row as he takes on Anderson, who is returning to action for the first time since suffering a knockout loss to Jimi Manuwa in March.

UFC 217 will be headlined by a middleweight title fight as Michael Bisping welcomes Georges St-Pierre back to the Octagon after four years away.

