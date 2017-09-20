Ovince Saint Preux: ‘I Can Beat Anybody You Put in Front of Me’

(Courtesy of UFC)

Ovince Saint Preux was supposed to rematch Mauricio “Shogun” Rua at UFC Fight Night 117 on Saturday at Saitama Super Arena in Japan. That fight fell apart when Shogun had to withdraw from the fight because of a knee injury.

Instead of canceling the main event, the UFC moved swiftly to keep Saint Preux on the fight card.

Matchmakers inked a deal with former UFC middleweight title contender Yushin Okami, who agreed to step in on short notice to fight Saint Preux at light heavyweight.

While many fighters might hesitate at a last-minute change, Saint Preux did not. He’s ready for whomever the UFC puts in front of him.

