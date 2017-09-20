                   
HOT OFF THE WIRE
Daniel Cormier UFC 210 scrum

featuredDaniel Cormier Still At Odds with Being Handed the UFC Belt Jon Jones Took From Him

Michael Bisping - UFC 199

featuredMichael Bisping Might Retire After Fighting Georges St-Pierre

featuredLuke Rockhold Punishes David Branch into Submission, Sends Warning to GSP

UFC Rockhold vs Branch Live Results

featuredUFC Fight Night 116: Rockhold vs. Branch Live Results and Fight Stats

Ovince Saint Preux: ‘I Can Beat Anybody You Put in Front of Me’

September 20, 2017
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

Ovince Saint Preux was supposed to rematch Mauricio “Shogun” Rua at UFC Fight Night 117 on Saturday at Saitama Super Arena in Japan. That fight fell apart when Shogun had to withdraw from the fight because of a knee injury.

Instead of canceling the main event, the UFC moved swiftly to keep Saint Preux on the fight card. 

Matchmakers inked a deal with former UFC middleweight title contender Yushin Okami, who agreed to step in on short notice to fight Saint Preux at light heavyweight.

TRENDING > Daniel Cormier Still At Odds with Being Handed the UFC Belt Jon Jones Took From Him

While many fighters might hesitate at a last-minute change, Saint Preux did not. He’s ready for whomever the UFC puts in front of him. 

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: Pittsburgh
UFC Fight Night: Japan
UFC 216: Ferguson vs. Lee
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC Fight Night: Sao Paulo
UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre
UFC Fight Night: Virginia
UFC Fight Night: Sydney
UFC Fight Night: China
TUF 26 Finale
UFC 218: Detroit
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26
UFC 219: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA