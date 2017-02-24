Ovince Saint Preux Faces Marcos Rogerio de Lima in Nashville

A light heavyweight bout between eighth-ranked Ovince Saint Preux and Marcos Rogerio de Lima has been added to the UFC Fight Night 108 event in Nashville on April 22. UFC officials announced the matchup on Friday.

Saint Preux (19-10), a former football player for the Tennessee Volunteers, has lost three consecutive fights. The former title challenger reeled off four wins in a row inside the Octagon when he made his promotional debut in 2013. He fought for the title, losing to Jon Jones at at UFC 197. “OSP” looks to get back in the win column when he faces de Lima.

TRENDING > USADA Hands Tom Lawlor Lengthy Suspension for UFC Anti-Doping Violation

De Lima (15-4-1) appeared on The Ultimate Fighter: Brazil 3 reality show in 2014. He’s coming off a technical knockout win over Jeremy Kimball on Jan. 28. The Brazilian hopes to pick up the biggest win over his career when he faces Saint Preux.

UFC Fight Night 108: Swanson vs. Lobov takes place at Bridgestone Arena in downtown Nashville on April 22. The event is headlined by a featherweight fight between fourth ranked Cub Swanson and Artem Lobov.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram