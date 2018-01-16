HOT OFF THE WIRE
Oviince Saint-Preux Reveals Ilir Latifi is Injured, Awaiting New Opponent for UFC on FOX 27

January 16, 2018
Ovince Saint-Preux needs a new opponent.

The former UFC title contender revealed on Tuesday that his opponent Ilir Latifi has been forced out of their fight next weekend at UFC on FOX 27 in Charlotte, N.C. due to injury.

Saint-Preux vs. Latifi was scheduled as the co-main event for the card in North Carolina and now the search is one to find the former University of Tennessee football standout a new opponent.

“Ilir Latifi is hurt and out of our scrap next Saturday in Charlotte, NC, UFC on FOX 27, who wants to step up and scrap?” Saint-Preux wrote. “I’m even open to going up in weight if no guys in my division will step up? Looking for someone to do what I do: step up and fight.”

It’s unfortunate timing with the event just over a week away as Saint-Preux awaits word from the UFC on potentially finding him a new opponent.

Obviously, Saint-Preux even sounds interested in testing the waters at heavyweight if that will keep him on the card but as of now UFC officials have made no announcement regarding the bout.

Saint-Preux is currently riding a three fight win streak including a head kick knockout against former “Ultimate Fighter” winner Corey Anderson in his last bout in Nov. 2017.

               

