Others Get Heated, but Yancy Medeiros Gifts Cowboy Cerrone During UFC Austin Weigh-in Face-Offs

(Courtesy of UFC)

While several others fighters got a little heated, Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone and Yancy Medeiros kept it more than amicable, as Medeiros gave Cerrone a gift when they met to face off for photographers.

Cerrone and Medeiros headline the UFC Fight Night 126 card in Austin, Texas, on Sunday, but there will also be a lot of eyes on home state hero Derrick Lewis. The 33-year-old UFC heavyweight resides in Cypress, Texas, and squares off with Marcin Tybura in the UFC Fight Night 126 co-main event. You can follow along on MMAWeeekly.com for full UFC Fight Night 126 live results and fight stats.