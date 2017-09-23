               

HOT OFF THE WIRE
Ovince Saint Preux

featuredOvince Saint Preux Puts Yushin Okami to Sleep in UFC Japan Main Event

Jessica Andrade UFC Japan post-fight

featuredJessica Andrade Bloodies and Batters Claudia Gadelha in UFC Japan Co-Main Event

UFC Japan - Saint Preux vs Okami Live Results

featuredUFC Fight Night 117: Saint Preux vs. Okami Live Results and Fight Stats

Ovince Saint-Preux

featuredMain Event Set, but One Fighter Misses Weight Badly at UFC Fight Night Japan

OSP’s ‘Von Preux’ Choke, Gokhan Saki’s Thunderous KO Earn Bonuses in Japan

September 23, 2017
NoNo Comments

Ovince Saint-Preux had to face a late notice replacement in his main event fight, but he made the most of his performance with a jaw-dropping submission to cap off the latest UFC card in Japan.

Saint-Preux made short work of veteran fighter Yushin Okami in the opening round after securing top position and pulling off his third Von Flue choke since joining the UFC roster to earn a $50,000 Performance of the Night award.

While the submission is coined after former “Ultimate Fighter” competitor Jason Von Flue, Saint-Preux has pulled off more finishes with the move than anybody else in UFC history, so it might be time for a name change.

The Von Preux choke perhaps?Jessica Andrade UFC Japan Fight Highlights

Former kickboxing legend Gokhan Saki made quite the impression with his UFC debut as he flattened Henrique da Silva with a nasty first round knockout to earn his first MMA win, as well as a Performance of the Night award.

The co-main event between Jessica Andrade and Claudia Gadelha was a bloody war over three rounds, which is why the strawweight contenders earned $50,000 each for ‘Fight of the Night’.

This is the third post fight bonus in five fights for Andrade since dropping down to 115-pounds.

UFC Fight Night 117 Fighter Bonuses

  • Fight of the Night: Claudia Gadelha vs. Jessica Andrade
  • Performance of the Night: Ovince Saint-Preux
  • Performance of the Night: Gokhan Saki

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: Pittsburgh
UFC Fight Night: Japan
UFC 216: Ferguson vs. Lee
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC Fight Night: Sao Paulo
UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre
UFC Fight Night: Virginia
UFC Fight Night: Sydney
UFC Fight Night: China
TUF 26 Finale
UFC 218: Detroit
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26
UFC 219: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA