Oskar Piechota Lights Up the Octagon in Debut (UFC Austin Highlights)

ICYMI: Oskar Piechota put on a show with the KO win over Tim Williams #UFCAustin https://t.co/NheCCZswVc — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) February 19, 2018

(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out highlights from Oskar Piechota’s stellar debut victory over Tim Williams at UFC Fight Night 126 on Sunday in Austin, Texas.

Keeping with a stacked scheduled, the UFC heads to Orlando, Fla., next Saturday. Fast-rising featherweight talent Josh Emmett faces the toughest test of his career, when he meets fan-favorite Jeremy Stephens in the UFC on FOX 28 main event.

RELATED: