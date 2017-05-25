HOT OFF THE WIRE
Vitor Belfort

featuredCould Vitor Belfort Be Headed to Bellator After Final UFC Fight?

Demetrious Johnson

featuredDemetrious Johnson Shoots Down Dana White’s Plan for Him to Fight TJ Dillashaw

featuredYoel Romero Takes On Robert Whittaker for Interim Belt

Georges St-Pierre - UFC 111

featuredDana White: Georges St-Pierre Wants to Fight for UFC Welterweight Title

Oscar De La Hoya Rails Against Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather Bout

May 25, 2017
3 Comments

Legendary boxing champion turned promoter Oscar De La Hoya is urging boxing fans to forego the Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather boxing match if it ever happens. 

Pointing to the negative effects of Mayweather’s long-overdue bout with Manny Pacquiao, De La Hoya thinks that boxing might never recover from the “circus” that is Mayweather vs. McGregor.

De La Hoya took to Facebook to issue a lengthy plea with boxing fans not to purchase a Mayweather vs. McGregor bout if it happens, and urged boxing’s hardcores to persuade others not to purchase it as well.

He called the fight a win-win for Mayweather and McGregor, who stand to make a lot of money, but a lose-lose for boxing and its fans.

TRENDING > Dana White: Georges St-Pierre Wants to Fight for UFC Welterweight Title

Oscar De La Hoya’s letter in full:

To my fellow #boxing fans:

Conor McGregor vs Floyd MayweatherI write in t
he hopes that together we can protect the sport of boxing.

With each passing day, it looks more and more likely that the circus known as Floyd Mayweather Vs. Conor McGregor will be coming to town in the near future.

As undercard fights start to take form, athletic commissions give their blessings in exchange for millions of dollars and the fighters start counting even more cash, one group will eventually be left to make sure this farce doesn’t occur.

We, the fans, who are the lifeblood of our sport.

Boxing is starting to dig out of the hole that Floyd and Manny Pacquiao shoveled by waiting seven years to put on a fight that ended up being as dull as it was anti-climactic.

2017 has started off as a banner year for boxing. Joshua vs. Klitschko; Thurman vs. Garcia; Golovkin vs. Jacobs; Canelo vs. Chavez. All four of these fights – and many more — have brought the fight game back and reinvigorated interest from the ever-elusive casual fan.

But if you thought Mayweather/Pacquiao was a black eye for our sport – a matchup between two of the best pound-for-pound fighters that simply didn’t deliver — just wait until the best boxer of a generation dismantles someone who has never boxed competitively at any level – amateur or professional.

Our sport might not ever recover.

I fully understand the initial attraction from any fan of combat sports. McGregor is almost certainly the best pound-for-pound MMA fighter. Floyd is Floyd — the most dominant boxer of his time.

But success in one sport does not guarantee success in another. Far from it. And let’s be clear, these are two different sports — from the size of the gloves fighters wear, to the size and shape of the ring, to the fact the one sport allows combatants to use their legs to strike.

Think about it, beyond Bo Jackson and Deion Sanders, what other athlete has successfully competed in two sports in the modern age? And Jackson and Sanders both played both baseball and football throughout their high school and college careers before going professional.

Furthermore, it’s not like McGregor would be fighting a good fighter, let alone a mediocre one. He would be fighting the best. To use a bit of an extreme analogy, I happen to be a pretty good golfer. Could I potentially hold my own on one of the second-tier tours? Maybe. But would I be able to compete with Rory McIlroy, Jordan Speith or Sergio Garcia? Of course not. Nor would I think to try.

Now, I know critics will say that I’m only writing this letter because my company is promoting what will be the culmination of an outstanding boxing year when Canelo Alvarez takes on Gennady “GGG” Golovkin in September, and I don’t want anything to distract attention away from that fight.

But my interest is in the health of boxing as a whole. It always has been. And if Floyd were to come out of retirement to take on someone like Keith “One–time” Thurman, Errol Spence or some other top welterweight, not only would I applaud the fight, I’d be the first one on line for a ticket.

TRENDING > Michael Bisping Slams Political Correctness in Aftermath of Manchester Bombing

That kind of fight is what the fans – and I am a fan first — deserve.

Which brings me back to the circus.

Floyd’s and Conor’s motivation is clear. It’s money. In fact, they don’t even pretend it’s not. But it’s also a lack of consequences for when the fight ends up being the disaster that is predicted. After this fight, neither of them will need us anymore. Floyd will go back to retirement — presumably for good this time with another nine-figure paycheck — and Conor will go back to the UFC.

It’s a win-win for them. It’s a lose-lose for us. We’ll be $100 lighter and we will have squandered another opportunity to bring boxing back to its rightful place as the sport of kings.

At this point, only we can shut the circus down by making it clear that we won’t pay to see a joke of a fight and telling our casual-fan friends that they shouldn’t either.

Sincerely,
Oscar

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

Related Article

UFC Signs Kickboxing Legend Gokhan Saki

May 25, 20171 Comment17 Views

Kickboxing standout Gokhan "The Rebel" Saki has inked a deal with the UFC.

Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping Slams Polit...

Michael Bisping says more needs to be done in

May 25, 2017
UFC 212 Aldo vs Holloway Fight Poster

UFC 212: Aldo vs Holloway &...

In advance of UFC 212, UFC will host a

May 25, 2017
Cris Cyborg

Cris Cyborg May Be Facing F...

It appears the recent altercation between Cris Cyborg and

May 25, 2017
  • OscarSucks

    Get over it Oscar! Since it’s not you who is going to be making the money for your promotion that’s why you’re whining! So suck it up!

  • Sir_Roy

    I don’t see how boxing will lose anything. This is not being sold as anything other than an exhibition fight. Not even the casuals can possibly see it in any other light either. Oscar pointed out his true intention to try to deflect the criticism he knew would be forthcoming. He is most definitely worried about losing some of his own annual luster.

  • Onslaught

    Didn’t this guy put Rousey on the Ring Magazine cover and say that Canelo should be fighting Mcgregor

               

Newest Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 211: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 109: Stockholm
UFC 212: Rio
UFC Fight Night 110: Auckland
UFC Fight Night 111: Singapore
Bellator 180: Bader vs. King Mo
Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva
UFC Fight Night 112: Oklahoma City
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA