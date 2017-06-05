Oscar De La Hoya on Mayweather vs. McGregor: ‘That Fight Sucks’ (video)

Oscar De La Hoya has been both supportive and critical of Conor McGregor‘s attempts to get a boxing match. He was supportive when it came to one of the boxer’s he promotes in the equation, but has been highly critical of McGregor trying to box Floyd Mayweather, especially when McGregor says that he can beat Mayweather.

With a high profile boxing match to promote between Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez, De La Hoya still has some harsh words for Mayweather vs. McGregor, saying on ESPN that the fight “sucks.”

