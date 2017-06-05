HOT OFF THE WIRE
Oscar De La Hoya - Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather

hot-sauce-featuredOscar De La Hoya on Mayweather vs. McGregor: ‘That Fight Sucks’ (video)

Max Holloway - Blessed Era Begin

hot-sauce-featuredThe Blessed Era Begins, as Max Holloway Lights Up Twitter

UFC 213 Nunes vs Shevchenko 2 Official Fight Poster

hot-sauce-featuredUFC 213: Nunes vs. Shevchenko 2 Official Fight Poster Unveiled!

Alexander Gustafsson UFC Stockholm Post Presser

hot-sauce-featuredAlexander Gustafsson Launches Sharp Retort at Jon Jones

Oscar De La Hoya on Mayweather vs. McGregor: ‘That Fight Sucks’ (video)

June 5, 2017
No Comments

(Video courtesy of ESPN | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Oscar De La Hoya has been both supportive and critical of Conor McGregor‘s attempts to get a boxing match. He was supportive when it came to one of the boxer’s he promotes in the equation, but has been highly critical of McGregor trying to box Floyd Mayweather, especially when McGregor says that he can beat Mayweather.

With a high profile boxing match to promote between Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez, De La Hoya still has some harsh words for Mayweather vs. McGregor, saying on ESPN that the fight “sucks.”

TRENDING > Demetrious Johnson: Bullying UFC Has Failed to Market and Promote Me Appropriately

Follow @MMAHotSauce on Twitter and Facebook. Also follow MMAWeekly.com on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

Related Article

Demetrious Johnson: Bullying UFC Has Failed t...

Jun 05, 20177 Comments23 Views

Quiet no more, UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson on Monday issued a lengthy statement critical of the "UFC's mistreatment and bullying."

Royce Gracie vs Kazushi Sakuraba

Kazushi Sakuraba: A Career ...

UFC and PRIDE FC legend Kazushi Sakuraba will take

Jun 05, 2017

UFC is Where Vitor Belfort ...

UFC legend Vitor Belfort fought the final fight on

Jun 05, 2017
Bruno Pucci

Bruno Pucci to Face Jimmy Y...

ONE: Light of a Nation has been moved forward

Jun 05, 2017
               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 212: Rio
UFC Fight Night 110: Auckland
UFC Fight Night 111: Singapore
Bellator 180: Bader vs. King Mo
Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva
UFC Fight Night 112: Oklahoma City
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA