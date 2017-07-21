Oscar De La Hoya: Conor McGregor’s Only Chance is a Flying Kick to Floyd Mayweather’s Head

(Courtesy of TMZ Sports)

Oscar De La Hoya says the only way Conor McGregor can beat Floyd Mayweather is with a flying kick to the head and has ‘no chance’ to out box the unbeaten fighter.

