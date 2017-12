ONE Warriors of the World Fight Highlights: Alex Silva Shocks the World!

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Alex Silva surprised nearly everyone as he got the better of Yoshitaka Naito to capture the ONE strawweight title on Saturday in Bangkok.

TRENDING > Alex Silva Decisions Yoshitaka Naito to Win ONE Strawweight Title

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram