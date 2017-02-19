HOT OFF THE WIRE
Derrick Lewis

featuredDerrick Lewis Knocks Travis Browne Out (UFC Halifax Results)

UFC Halifax Lewis vs Browne Live Results

featuredUFC Fight Night 105: Lewis vs. Browne Live Results and Fight Stats

Fedor Emelianenko

featuredFedor vs. Matt Mitrione Bellator Bout Canceled

Georges St-Pierre

featuredDana White Confirms Georges St-Pierre Has Signed for UFC Return

ONE: Warrior Kingdom Full Fight Card Released

February 19, 2017
1 Comment

ONE: Warrior Kingdom is set for the Impact Arena in Bangkok on March 11. It will feature no fewer than five Thai fighters. The full card was released this week and sees local favorites Shannon Wiratchai, Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke, and Yodsanan Sityodtong return to action.

The card also features the debut of former Lumpinee and Rajdamnern champion Saketdao Petphayathai, while undefeated strawweight Pongsiri Mitsatit will be among seven Thai fighters in action at ONE Championship’s second ever event in Bangkok.

Shannon WiratchaiWiratchai (6-1-0-1) is based in Bangkok and has emerged as the face of Thai MMA. The 28-year-old makes regular TV appearances and is riding a four-fight winning streak, which has seen him beat the likes of Peter Davis, Amir Khan and Mitch Chilson.

The Thai lightweight is an outside contender for a shot at the belt and will have an opportunity to underline his title credentials with a win over Richard Corminal (5-1). The Filipino makes his promotional debut, but is coming off a win in Bangkok for local promotion Full Metal Dojo.

Yodsanan Sityodtong (2-1) also returns to action and will be facing Roman Gonzalez (1-1) in a catchweight contest. The former WBA super featherweight champion has boxed at Madison Square Garden, but is now based at Evolve MMA in Singapore.

TRENDING > Cris Cyborg Granted Exemption, Cleared of UFC Anti-Doping Violation

Saketdao brings some very impressive credentials from the Muay Thai world into his MMa debut. A teammate of Yodsanan’s in Singapore, he has won titles at both Rajdamnern and Lumpinee and will be facing Malaysia’s Kelvin Ong (1-0) at the Impact Arena.

ONE Championship’s strawweight division is starting to heat up and, as previously announced, former champion Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke faces Joshua Pacio on this card. There’s also another chance to see Pongsiri Mitsatit (7-0) in action, the undefeated 20-year-old will be facing Rabin Catalan (4-2).

ONE: Warrior Kingdom Fight Card

  • Angela Lee vs. Jenny Huang*
  • Shannon Wiratchai vs. Richard Corminal
  • Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke vs. Joshua Pacio
  • Kritsada Kongsrichai vs. Adrian Matheis
  • Pongsiri Mitsatit vs. Rabin Catalan
  • Rika Ishige vs. Audreylaura Boniface
  • Ma Jia Wen vs. Yohan Mulia Legowo
  • Saketdao Petpayathai vs. Kelvin Ong
  • Yodsanan Sityodtong vs. Roman Gonzalez

*For Atomweight Championship

(Follow @JamesGoyder on Twitter)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on FacebookTwitter and Instagram

Related Article

Tito Ortiz vs Liam McGeary

Bellator Takes Another Main Event Hit, Liam M...

Feb 20, 2017No Comments24 Views

Just days after Bellator had to nix its Fedor Emelianenko vs. Matt Mitrione main event, its had to change up another headliner, although not quite as severely.

Randa Markos Was Waiting to...

Randa Markos talks about her UFC Fight Night Halifax

Feb 20, 2017

Sara McMann Calls for Title...

Watch Sara McMann talk backstage after her impressive submission

Feb 20, 2017
Derrick Lewis - UFC Halifax Post-fight Show

What’s Next for Derri...

Derrick Lewis continued his meteoric rise up the heavyweight

Feb 20, 2017

  • I profited 104,000 bucks last year by freelancing from my house a­n­d I did it by w­orking part time f­­o­­r 3 or sometimes more h on daily basis. I was following work model I was introduced by this web-site i found on-line and I am so amazed that I was able to earn such great money. It’s user-friendly a­­n­­d I am just so thankful that i discovered this. Check out what I do… STATICTAB.COM/h8vxywm

               

Newest Polls

MMAWeekly Featured Videos


Subscribe to MMAWeeklyVideos on YouTube

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 104: Houston
UFC 208: Brooklyn
Bellator 172: Fedor vs. Mitrione
UFC Fight Night 105: Halifax
UFC Fight Night Las Vegas - CANCELED
UFC 209: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 106: Brazil
UFC Fight Night 107: London
UFC PPV in Anaheim (Aug. 5)
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA