ONE: Warrior Kingdom Full Fight Card Released

ONE: Warrior Kingdom is set for the Impact Arena in Bangkok on March 11. It will feature no fewer than five Thai fighters. The full card was released this week and sees local favorites Shannon Wiratchai, Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke, and Yodsanan Sityodtong return to action.

The card also features the debut of former Lumpinee and Rajdamnern champion Saketdao Petphayathai, while undefeated strawweight Pongsiri Mitsatit will be among seven Thai fighters in action at ONE Championship’s second ever event in Bangkok.

Wiratchai (6-1-0-1) is based in Bangkok and has emerged as the face of Thai MMA. The 28-year-old makes regular TV appearances and is riding a four-fight winning streak, which has seen him beat the likes of Peter Davis, Amir Khan and Mitch Chilson.

The Thai lightweight is an outside contender for a shot at the belt and will have an opportunity to underline his title credentials with a win over Richard Corminal (5-1). The Filipino makes his promotional debut, but is coming off a win in Bangkok for local promotion Full Metal Dojo.

Yodsanan Sityodtong (2-1) also returns to action and will be facing Roman Gonzalez (1-1) in a catchweight contest. The former WBA super featherweight champion has boxed at Madison Square Garden, but is now based at Evolve MMA in Singapore.

TRENDING > Cris Cyborg Granted Exemption, Cleared of UFC Anti-Doping Violation

Saketdao brings some very impressive credentials from the Muay Thai world into his MMa debut. A teammate of Yodsanan’s in Singapore, he has won titles at both Rajdamnern and Lumpinee and will be facing Malaysia’s Kelvin Ong (1-0) at the Impact Arena.

ONE Championship’s strawweight division is starting to heat up and, as previously announced, former champion Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke faces Joshua Pacio on this card. There’s also another chance to see Pongsiri Mitsatit (7-0) in action, the undefeated 20-year-old will be facing Rabin Catalan (4-2).

ONE: Warrior Kingdom Fight Card

Angela Lee vs. Jenny Huang*

Shannon Wiratchai vs. Richard Corminal

Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke vs. Joshua Pacio

Kritsada Kongsrichai vs. Adrian Matheis

Pongsiri Mitsatit vs. Rabin Catalan

Rika Ishige vs. Audreylaura Boniface

Ma Jia Wen vs. Yohan Mulia Legowo

Saketdao Petpayathai vs. Kelvin Ong

Yodsanan Sityodtong vs. Roman Gonzalez

*For Atomweight Championship

(Follow @JamesGoyder on Twitter)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram