ONE Visions of Victory Fight Highlights: Reece Mclaren Chokes Out Gianni Subba (Video)

Reece Mclaren made the most of a last-minute opponent change, keeping his title shot intact, at ONE: Visions of Victory on Friday in Kuala Lumpur.

Mclaren was originally slated to challenge ONE flyweight champion Adriano Moraes at ONE: Visions of Victory, but had to withdraw because of an injury.

In Moraes’ stead, hometown hero Gianni Subba stepped in to fight Mclaren, but couldn’t upset the Australian fighter.

The contest at the Axiata Arena was fairly even until Mclaren secured a second-round takedown. Having landed in mount, the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt moved straight into side control and within seconds Subba was tapping to a head-and-arm choke.

Earlier in the evening, “The Grappling Queen” Michelle Nicolini put Iryna Kyselova to sleep, choking her unconscious via a rear-naked choke.

Check out the full ONE: Visions of Victory fight highlights in the video above.