ONE: Total Victory Full Fight Card Released for Jakarta

ONE: Total Victory is set for the Jakarta Convention Centre in Indonesia next Friday night (Sept. 15 local time). As previously announced, Geje Eustaquio will be facing Kairat Akhmetov in the main event, while the full ten-fight card was released on Friday.

In the co-main event local favourite Stefer Rahardian (5-0) will be looking for his fifth straight ONE Championship win when he faces Sim Bunsrun (3-3). The Cambodian is riding a three-fight win streak, and reportedly has around 20 victories missing from his official record.

The card will also feature a heavyweight contest between hard hitting Cameroonian Alain Ngalani (2-3-0-1) and Japanese Jiu-Jitsu specialist Hideke Sekine. The former has a background in Karate and kickboxing, while the latter challenged for the heavyweight title last year, but was well beaten by Brandon Vera.

Two men who have previously fought for the ONE strawweight title will go head to head when Yago Bryan (3-2) faces Roy Doliguez (6-4). They will both be looking for their first win for the promotion after a run of recent defeats.

TRENDING > UFC Issues Statement on Johnson vs. Borg Cancellation

Former boxing world champion Yodsanan Sityodtong (3-1) will also be in action. The Thai veteran has won his last two bouts and will be taking on Jerome Paye (2-3), a Liberian who is based long term in Jakarta.

The main event sees Akhmetov (23-1) handed a quick turnaround after last month’s defeat to Adriano Moraes. The former flyweight champion goes up against promotional veteran Geje Eustaquio (9-5) who will be fighting for ONE Championship for the 12th time.

ONE: Total Victory

Jakarta Convention Centre

September 15, 2017

Geje Eustaquio vs Kairat Akhmetov

Stefer Rahardian vs Sim Bunsrun

Yago Bryan vs Roy Doliguez

Alain Ngalani vs Hideke Sekine

Sunoto vs Thai Rithy.

Jeremy Meciaz vs Hisyam Samsudin

Liu De Li Ge Ri Hu vs Ramon Gonzales.

Jerome S. Paye vs Yodsanan Sityodtong

Adrian Matheis vs Phat Soda.

Riski Umar vs Adi Nugroho

(Follow @JamesGoyder on Twitter)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram