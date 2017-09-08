HOT OFF THE WIRE
Amanda Nunes vs Valentina Shevchenko UFC 215 weigh face-off

featuredUFC 215: Nunes vs. Shevchenko 2 Weigh-in Replay

Amanda Nunes vs Valentina Shevchenko UFC 213 weigh

featuredNew UFC 215 Main Event Set as Amanda Nunes and Valentina Shevchenko Make Weight

Demetrious Johnson vs Ray Borg UFC 215 Media Staredown

featuredDemetrious Johnson vs. Ray Borg Cancelled as UFC 215 Main Event

featuredConor McGregor’s Coach Doubts Another 2017 Fight, but Has Eyes on Next Opponent

ONE: Total Victory Full Fight Card Released for Jakarta

September 8, 2017
NoNo Comments

ONE: Total Victory is set for the Jakarta Convention Centre in Indonesia next Friday night (Sept. 15 local time). As previously announced, Geje Eustaquio will be facing Kairat Akhmetov in the main event, while the full ten-fight card was released on Friday.

In the co-main event local favourite Stefer Rahardian (5-0) will be looking for his fifth straight ONE Championship win when he faces Sim Bunsrun (3-3). The Cambodian is riding a three-fight win streak, and reportedly has around 20 victories missing from his official record.

The card will also feature a heavyweight contest between hard hitting Cameroonian Alain Ngalani (2-3-0-1) and Japanese Jiu-Jitsu specialist Hideke Sekine. The former has a background in Karate and kickboxing, while the latter challenged for the heavyweight title last year, but was well beaten by Brandon Vera.

Two men who have previously fought for the ONE strawweight title will go head to head when Yago Bryan (3-2) faces Roy Doliguez (6-4). They will both be looking for their first win for the promotion after a run of recent defeats.

TRENDING > UFC Issues Statement on Johnson vs. Borg Cancellation

Former boxing world champion Yodsanan Sityodtong (3-1) will also be in action. The Thai veteran has won his last two bouts and will be taking on Jerome Paye (2-3), a Liberian who is based long term in Jakarta.

The main event sees Akhmetov (23-1) handed a quick turnaround after last month’s defeat to Adriano Moraes. The former flyweight champion goes up against promotional veteran Geje Eustaquio (9-5) who will be fighting for ONE Championship for the 12th time.

ONE: Total Victory
Jakarta Convention Centre
September 15, 2017

  • Geje Eustaquio vs Kairat Akhmetov 
  • Stefer Rahardian vs Sim Bunsrun
  • Yago Bryan vs Roy Doliguez 
  • Alain Ngalani vs Hideke Sekine
  • Sunoto vs Thai Rithy.
  • Jeremy Meciaz vs Hisyam Samsudin
  • Liu De Li Ge Ri Hu vs Ramon Gonzales.
  • Jerome S. Paye vs Yodsanan Sityodtong 
  • Adrian Matheis vs Phat Soda.
  • Riski Umar vs Adi Nugroho 

(Follow @JamesGoyder on Twitter)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
Mayweather vs. McGregor
UFC 215: Nunes vs. Shevchenko 2
UFC Fight Night: Pittsburgh
UFC Fight Night: Japan
UFC 216: Ferguson vs. Lee
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC Fight Night: Sao Paulo
UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre
UFC Fight Night: Virginia
UFC Fight Night: Sydney
UFC Fight Night: China
TUF 26 Finale
UFC 218: Detroit
UFC Fight Night: TBD
UFC on FOX 26
UFC 219: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA