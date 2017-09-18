ONE: Total Victory Fight Highlights Include 11-Second Knockout

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)
The ONE: TOTAL VICTORY main event saw former ONE Flyweight World Champion Kairat Akhmetov score a close three-round split decision victory over the Philippines’s Geje Eustaquio. The event also featured an 11-second knockout amongst a night full of exciting finishes.
ONE: TOTAL VICTORY Full Results
- Flyweight bout: Kairat Akhmetov defeats Geje Eustaquio by Split Decision after three (3) rounds
- Flyweight bout: Stefer Rahardian defeats Sim Bunsrun by Submission (Rear Naked Choke) at 1:07 minutes of round 1
- Heavyweight bout: Alain Ngalani defeats Hideki Sekine by Knockout at 0:11 minutes of round 1
- Strawweight bout: Roy Doliguez defeats Yago Bryan by TKO (Strikes) at 2:58 minutes of round 3
- Featherweight bout: Hisyam Samsudin defeats Jeremy Meciaz by TKO (Strikes) at 2:47 minutes of round 1
- Flyweight bout: Ramon Gonzales defeats Liu De Li Ge Ri Hu by Submission (Arm Triangle Choke) at 1:52minutes of round 2
- Strawweight bout: Adrian Matheis defeats Phat Soda by Submission (Rear Naked Choke) at 3:11 minutes of round 1
- Bantamweight bout: Riski Umar defeats Adi Nugroho by TKO (Strikes) at 2:00 minutes of round 1
- Catchweight bout (68.3kg): Thai Rithy defeats Jerome S Paye by Knockout at 0:19 minutes of round 2
