ONE: Shanghai Full Fight Card Released

ONE: Shanghai is set for Sept. 2 the Oriental Sports Centre. It will be the promotion’s second event on Chinese territory in the space of two months following the show in Macau a couple of weeks ago.

The full fight card was released on Thursday and it is stacked with Chinese fighters. In total, there are 10 fighters from the host country in action, as well as former featherweight champion Narantungalag Jadambaa, who hails from neighboring Mongolia.

The main event sees welterweight king Ben Askren (16-0-0-1) look to keep his perfect professional record intact against Zebaztian Kadestam (9-3). The Swedish challenger is a former PXC welterweight champion and is coming off an impressive stoppage win against Luis Santos.

In the co-main event, former featherweight champion Jadambaa (12-5) fights for the first time this year. He’s going up against Tetsuya Yamada (21-5-2), who has won four fights in a row with every single win coming on Chinese soil.

The card also sees the return of multiple time Muay Thai champion Saketdao Pephayathai (1-0). He is coming off an impressive MMA debut in Bangkok last year and will be going up against experienced Egyptian Mahmoud Mohamed (4-4) in Shanghai.

Saketdao’s Evolve MMA teammate Amir Khan (7-2) will also be in action. He’s won four in a row and will be looking for his fifth straight ONE Championship victory when he takes on Czech lightweight Jaroslav Jartim (8-6-1).

ONE: Shanghai Fight Card

Ben Askren vs Zebaztian Kadestam

Narantungalag Jadambaa vs Tetsuya Yamada

Miao Li Tao vs Liu De Li Ri Ge Hu

Xu Chun Yan vs Eh Ya Nut.

Chen Geng Min vs Peng Xue Wen

Mahmoud Mohamed vs Saketdao Petpayathai

Mona Samir vs Miao Jie

Jaroslav Jartim vs Amir Khan.

Zhang Ze Hao vs Li Cheng Chao

Marc Marcellinus vs Quang Loc

