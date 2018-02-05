HOT OFF THE WIRE
Stipe Miocic TUF 27 Media Day

featuredStipe Miocic Says ‘Nothing Heals Overnight,’ Not Even His Relationship with UFC

featuredLyoto Machida Earns Split Decision Over Eryk Anders, Calls Out Michael Bisping

featuredFeatherweight Champ Max Holloway Out of UFC 222 Due to Injury

UFC Fight Night 125 Machida vs Anders live results

featuredUFC Fight Night 125: Machida vs. Anders Full Results and Live Fight Stats

ONE: Quest for Gold Full Fight Card Released

February 5, 2018
NoNo Comments

ONE: Quest for Gold is set for the Thuwunna Indoor Stadium on Feb. 23 and the full eight-fight card was released this week. As well as the previously announced bouts, the event will feature the promotional debut of undefeated Japanese bantamweight Daichi Takenaka.

Takenaka (10-0-1) is a former Shooto 135-pound champion and will be facing former ONE title challenger Dae Hwan Kim (12-2-1) in Yangon. The Korean is coming off a decision loss to Leandro Issa last November. 

Phoe Thaw (5-0) has emerged as the most exciting Burmese prospect on the ONE Championship roster. He’s won five fights out of five for the promotion and will be looking to make it six in a row against Cambodian featherweight Sor Sey (3-1).

After the disappointment of a disqualification defeat, Li Kai Wen (5-3) has the opportunity to get his career back on track in Yangon. The Chinese featherweight has been matched with Rodian Menchavez (5-1), who is making his ONE Championship debut.

TRENDING > Colby Covington Faces ‘TyQuil Woodley’ In Mock Match at Pro Wrestling Event

As previously announced, the ONE: Quest for Gold fight card will be headlined by a light heavyweight title match between Burmese favorite Aung La Nsang and Brazil’s Alexandre Machado.  There are also two big lightweight bouts with Amir Khan facing Timofey Nastyukhin and Ev Ting going up against Ariel Sexton.

ONE Quest for Gold Fight Poster

ONE: Quest for Gold Fight Card

  • Aung La Nsang vs. Alexandre Machado
  • Phoe Thaw vs. Sor Sey
  • Ev Ting vs. Ariel Sexton
  • Dae Han Kim vs. Daichi Takenaka
  • Amir Khan vs. Timofei Nastyukhin
  • Rodian Menchavez vs. Li Kai Wen
  • Bozena Antoniya vs. Linn Yon May
  • Saw Min Min vs. Ye Thway Ne

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: St. Louis
UFC 220: Boston
UFC on FOX 27: Charlotte
UFC Fight Night: Belém
UFC 221: Perth
UFC Fight Night: Austin
UFC on FOX 28: Orlando
UFC 222: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 127: London
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
LowKickMMA
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA