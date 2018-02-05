ONE: Quest for Gold Full Fight Card Released

ONE: Quest for Gold is set for the Thuwunna Indoor Stadium on Feb. 23 and the full eight-fight card was released this week. As well as the previously announced bouts, the event will feature the promotional debut of undefeated Japanese bantamweight Daichi Takenaka.

Takenaka (10-0-1) is a former Shooto 135-pound champion and will be facing former ONE title challenger Dae Hwan Kim (12-2-1) in Yangon. The Korean is coming off a decision loss to Leandro Issa last November.

Phoe Thaw (5-0) has emerged as the most exciting Burmese prospect on the ONE Championship roster. He’s won five fights out of five for the promotion and will be looking to make it six in a row against Cambodian featherweight Sor Sey (3-1).

After the disappointment of a disqualification defeat, Li Kai Wen (5-3) has the opportunity to get his career back on track in Yangon. The Chinese featherweight has been matched with Rodian Menchavez (5-1), who is making his ONE Championship debut.

TRENDING > Colby Covington Faces ‘TyQuil Woodley’ In Mock Match at Pro Wrestling Event

As previously announced, the ONE: Quest for Gold fight card will be headlined by a light heavyweight title match between Burmese favorite Aung La Nsang and Brazil’s Alexandre Machado. There are also two big lightweight bouts with Amir Khan facing Timofey Nastyukhin and Ev Ting going up against Ariel Sexton.

ONE: Quest for Gold Fight Card