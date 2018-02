ONE Quest for Gold Fight Highlights: Aung La Nsang Head Kicks His Way to Second Title

<span data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” class=”mce_SELRES_start”></span>

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Check out full event fight highlights from ONE: Quest for Gold, where Aung La Nsang needed less than a minute to finish Alexandre Machado to become a two-division champion. The middleweight champion added a light heavyweight belt to his collection with a head kick doing the damage at the Thuwunna Indoor Stadium in Yangon.

TRENDING > Jeremy Stephens Puts Josh Emmett Away with Strikes (UFC on FOX 28 Highlights)