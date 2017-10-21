ONE: Legends of the World Gets Two Confirmed Title Fights

               

October 21, 2017
The ONE: Legends of the World card is coming together with eight fights confirmed including two title bouts. The event is set for the MOA Arena in Manila on Nov. 10 and will be headlined by a lightweight title bout between Eduard Folayang and Martin Nguyen.

The card was bolstered with a second title fight, also involving a Filipino. Danny Kingad (7-0) will be putting his undefeated record on the line when he challenges the Brazilian flyweight champion Adriano Moraes (16-2) for his belt.

Adriano MoraesFolayang and Kingad both fight out of Team Lakay and several of their training partners will be in action in Manila. Kevin Belingon (16-5) faces Kevin Chung (5-0) in a fight that could well turn out to be a bantamweight title eliminator.

Team Lakay’s Gina Iniong and Joshua Pacio will also be in action, while the card features a big strawweight fight between undefeated Japanese fighter Hayato Suzuki (17-0-2) and Brazilian BJJ specialist Alex Silva (5-1).

ONE: Legends of the World Fight Card

  • Eduard Folayang (c) vs Martin Nguyen (For the lightweight title)
  • Adriano Moraes (c) vs Danny Kingad (For the flyweight title)
  • Kevin Belingon vs Kevin Chung
  • Alex Silva vs Hayato Suzuki
  • Gina Iniong vs  Priscilla Hertati Lumban Gaol
  • Anatpong Bunrad vs Reece McLaren
  • Joshua Pacio vs Rey Doliguez
  • Peng Xue Wen vs Phat Soda
  • Xie Chao vs Kelvin Ong

(Follow @JamesGoyder on Twitter)

