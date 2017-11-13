ONE: Legends of the World Fight Highlights – Martin Nguyen Becomes Two-Division Champ

(Video courtesy and permission of ONE Championship)

Eduard Folayang is a hero on the Philippines and was widely expected to defend his lightweight title for the second time when he fought Martin Nguyen at ONE: Legnds of the World. But if there was a script, the Australian hadn’t read it. He silenced the MOA Arena in Manila with a second-round knockout of the champion.

Check out full event highlights from ONE: Legends of the World.

TRENDING > Former WWE Superstar Jack Swagger Inks Multi-Fight Deal with Bellator

ONE: Legend’s of the World Full Results

Martin Nguyen def. Eduard Folayang via knockout (punch) at 2:20, R2

Adriano Moraes def. Danny Kingad via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:45, R1

Kevin Belingon def. Kevin Chung via unanimous decision

Alex Silva def. Hayato Suzuki via submission (armbar) at 1:22, R1

Reece McLaren def. Anatpong Bunrad via submission (D’Arce choke) at 4:52, R1

Zhao Zhi Kang def. Thai Rithy via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:31, R1

Gina Iniong def. Priscilla Lumban Gaol via TKO (strikes) at 2:12, R2

Joshua Pacio def. Roy Doliguez via knockout (spinning backfist) at 0:38, R2

Xie Chao def. Kelvin Ong via TKO (strikes) at 1:48, R1

Peng Xue Wen def. Phat Soda via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:15, R1

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)