               

HOT OFF THE WIRE
Dustin Poirier - UFC 143 weigh-in

featuredDustin Poirier Stops Anthony Pettis, Calls for Eddie Alvarez vs. Justin Gaethje Winner

featuredCommission Rep Says Conor McGregor Assaulted Referee, is in Talks With UFC

UFC Fight Night 120 Poirier vs Pettis Live Results

featuredUFC Fight Night 120: Poirier vs. Pettis Live Results and Fight Stats

Anderson Silva

featuredAnderson Silva Flagged for Potential UFC Doping Violation, Pulled from Kelvin Gastelum Bout

ONE: Legends of the World Fight Highlights – Martin Nguyen Becomes Two-Division Champ

November 13, 2017
NoNo Comments

(Video courtesy and permission of ONE Championship)

Eduard Folayang is a hero on the Philippines and was widely expected to defend his lightweight title for the second time when he fought Martin Nguyen at ONE: Legnds of the World. But if there was a script, the Australian hadn’t read it. He silenced the MOA Arena in Manila with a second-round knockout of the champion.

Check out full event highlights from ONE: Legends of the World.

TRENDING > Former WWE Superstar Jack Swagger Inks Multi-Fight Deal with Bellator

ONE: Legend’s of the World Full Results

  • Martin Nguyen def. Eduard Folayang via knockout (punch) at 2:20, R2
  • Adriano Moraes def. Danny Kingad via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:45, R1
  • Kevin Belingon def. Kevin Chung via unanimous decision
  • Alex Silva def. Hayato Suzuki via submission (armbar) at 1:22, R1
  • Reece McLaren def. Anatpong Bunrad via submission (D’Arce choke) at 4:52, R1
  • Zhao Zhi Kang def. Thai Rithy via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:31, R1
  • Gina Iniong def. Priscilla Lumban Gaol via TKO (strikes) at 2:12, R2
  • Joshua Pacio def. Roy Doliguez via knockout (spinning backfist) at 0:38, R2
  • Xie Chao def. Kelvin Ong via TKO (strikes) at 1:48, R1
  • Peng Xue Wen def. Phat Soda via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:15, R1

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: Virginia
UFC Fight Night: Sydney
UFC Fight Night: China
TUF 26 Finale
UFC 218: Detroit
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26: Winnipeg
UFC 219: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: St. Louis
UFC 220: Boston
UFC on FOX 27: Charlotte
UFC Fight Night: Belém
UFC 221: Perth
UFC Fight Night: Austin
UFC on FOX 28: Orlando
UFC 222: Pasadena
UFC Fight Night 127: London

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA