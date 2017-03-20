ONE: Kings of Destiny Full Fight Card Released

Eduard Folayang has been slated to make the first defense of his lightweight belt at ONE: Kings of Destiny for several weeks now. The Filipino will be fighting Ev Ting. The promotion released on Monday the rest of the nine-fight card, which is set for April 21 in Manila.

In the co-main event at the MOA Arena, Kevin Belingon (14-5) faces Toni Tauru (11-4-1). Both men have challenged unsuccessfully for the bantamweight belt, but got their careers back on track with wins toward the tail end of 2016.

In total there are eight Filipino fighters on the card, including promotional newcomers Gina Iniong (4-2) and Jeremy Miado (6-0). The former faces Natalie Gonzales Hills (1-4) in an atomweight fight while the latter is going up against wushu specialist Robin Catalan (4-3).

There’s a potential title eliminator in the women’s strawweight division as Michele Nicolini (3-1) faces Irina Mazepa. The Brazilian is a multiple time ADCC and Mundials winner, while the Russian has won several gold medals at the wushu world championships.

There are two flyweight fights with Danny Kingad (4-0) looking for a third straight ONE Championship win when he faces Muhammad Aiman (2-1). Meanwhile, Eugene Toquero (8-4) faces a tough test against undefeated young Indonesian Stefer Rahardian (4-0).

TRENDING > Conor McGregor Sets Target Date for Floyd Mayweather Fight

“In addition to the highly anticipated match-up between local hero Eduard Folayang and top lightweight Ev Ting, ONE Championship has confirmed a handful of compelling bouts between Asia’s top superstars set to take place inside the ONE cage on fight night,” said Victor Cui, CEO of ONE Championship.

“Fans will not want to miss all the action that goes down in Manila, as we are already gearing up for an absolutely electrifying evening of world-class mixed martial arts.”

ONE: Kings of Destiny Fight Card

Eduard Folayang vs. Ev Ting

Kevin Belingon vs. Toni Tauru

Keanu Subba vs. Christian Lee

Danny Kingad vs. Muhammad Aiman

Eugene Toquero vs. Stefer Rahardian

Chan Rothana vs. Xie Bin

Gina Iniong vs. Natalie Gonzales Hills

Michelle Nicolini vs. Irina Mazepa

Robin Catalan vs. Jeremy Miado

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram